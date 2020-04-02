53,900 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.09% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after buying an additional 284,071 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 324,395 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 169,339 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $862.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. Citigroup raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

