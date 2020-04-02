$56.47 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce sales of $56.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.07 million to $60.87 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $43.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $234.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.52 million to $248.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $266.15 million, with estimates ranging from $248.42 million to $283.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.16. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $20.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 150.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 593,665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

