6,995,910 Shares in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,995,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,219,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Twitter as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 312,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,152,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.