$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) to post sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Rosehill Resources reported sales of $71.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full year sales of $239.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.50 million to $300.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.20 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $346.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rosehill Resources.

ROSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities lowered Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Rosehill Resources has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

