$730,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report $730,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $1.25 million. Synlogic reported sales of $340,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $2.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $5.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,310.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYBX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

SYBX stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.