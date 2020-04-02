$777.31 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will announce $777.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $757.00 million to $788.58 million. MRC Global posted sales of $970.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of MRC opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $319.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $15,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after buying an additional 822,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 665,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 340,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,558,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

