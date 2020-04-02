802,191 Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 802,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,806,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of FleetCor Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $13.54 on Thursday, hitting $186.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,840. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

