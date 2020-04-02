$82.26 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report $82.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.52 million and the lowest is $79.00 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $88.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $325.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $346.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

CPSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.52% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

