$82.59 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will announce sales of $82.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. Workiva posted sales of $69.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $339.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $343.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $394.36 million, with estimates ranging from $385.20 million to $406.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of WK stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Workiva has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,714,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

