8,389,480 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,389,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,211,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Kroger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 933,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,025,000 after acquiring an additional 919,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 7,280,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,453,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

