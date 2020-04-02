945,670 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 945,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,897,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.84% of SBA Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after acquiring an additional 89,680 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in SBA Communications by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,044,000 after buying an additional 149,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.65. 325,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,632. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.26 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $193.91 and a 1-year high of $309.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.61 and a 200 day moving average of $249.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.