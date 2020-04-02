A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.94. 2,000,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,992. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

