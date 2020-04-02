Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €15.50 ($18.02) target price from Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.94 ($27.83).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock traded down €0.47 ($0.55) on Thursday, hitting €14.27 ($16.59). 453,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 52 week high of €31.90 ($37.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.50.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

