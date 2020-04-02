Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.47 Million

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce sales of $660.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $523.88 million and the highest is $701.78 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $733.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANF. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

