Abyss Token Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $153,553.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, YoBit, Bilaxy and CoinPlace.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.66 or 0.04420635 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003405 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, BitForex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Hotbit, ZBG, CoinExchange, CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit, Kyber Network, DDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

