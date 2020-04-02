AC3 (AC3) Reaches Market Capitalization of $149,331.66

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. AC3 has a market capitalization of $149,331.66 and $126.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AC3

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

