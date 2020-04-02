Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 201,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

