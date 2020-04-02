Achain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02634086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00193220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Indodax, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Bitinka and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

