Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

NYSE:AYI traded down $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $76.74. 644,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

