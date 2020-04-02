Adam K. Bernstein Acquires 4,000 Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Director Adam K. Bernstein bought 4,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $19,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 22,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $188.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.45%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

PFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 259,239 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 456,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 83,114 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 357,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

