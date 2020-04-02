AdEx (ADX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $85,109.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, AdEx has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $85,109.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02601350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00194577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Kyber Network, Liqui, Gatecoin, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

