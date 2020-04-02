ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, March 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $111.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

