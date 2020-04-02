Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,376

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,356 ($30.99) to GBX 2,376 ($31.25) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,191.90 ($28.83).

ADM traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,255 ($29.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,185 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,167.54.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

