Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after acquiring an additional 497,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 444,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 405,116 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 392,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 727,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,547,000 after buying an additional 212,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 537,341 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

