Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 1.92% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $24,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.26. 301,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

