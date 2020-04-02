Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.93. 5,207,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,635,308. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.53 and a 200-day moving average of $308.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

