Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after buying an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,118 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39.

