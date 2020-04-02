Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases 173,759 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,759 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

XSLV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 36,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.