Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $55,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.64. 4,613,760 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

