Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $48.90. 2,045,176 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

