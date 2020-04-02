Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 22,020 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,025.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,961,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,581,000 after buying an additional 4,864,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,949,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,122,000 after purchasing an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,002,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 723,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.95. 368,218 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

