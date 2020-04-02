aelf (ELF) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. aelf has a total market cap of $33.33 million and $28.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BCEX, Hotbit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.02587330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00192938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Allbit, GOPAX, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kucoin, Koinex, ABCC, Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx, Bancor Network, BCEX, Kyber Network, Binance, DDEX, Hotbit, Bithumb and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

