Aeon Trading Down 1% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $650.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001478 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00750369 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001224 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.