AES (NYSE:AES) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AES. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of AES traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 4,078,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,321. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $48,461. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AES by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

