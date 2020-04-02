Aeternity (AE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.04 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $29.96 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for about $0.0979 or 0.00001446 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Bithumb, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001098 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 351,938,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,117,366 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, ZB.COM, FCoin, Binance, Liqui, HADAX, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, BigONE, Radar Relay, IDAX, CoinBene, OKEx, Crex24, Mercatox, BitMart, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Zebpay, DragonEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

