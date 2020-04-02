AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Raised by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.31% of AGCO worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $55,835,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $19,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $13,519,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 156,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AGCO from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

