Agrimin Ltd (ASX:AMN) Insider Richard Seville Purchases 100,000 Shares

Agrimin Ltd (ASX:AMN) insider Richard Seville bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,200.00 ($14,326.24).

Shares of AMN traded down A$120,029.70 ($85,127.45) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$0.30 ($0.21). The stock had a trading volume of 33,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.51. Agrimin Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.17 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of A$0.72 ($0.51).

Get Agrimin alerts:

Agrimin Company Profile

Agrimin Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Mackay Sulphate of Potash project comprising 12 tenements covering an area of 4,370 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Global Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to Agrimin Limited in December 2014.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Agrimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrimin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.