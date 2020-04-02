AidCoin Reaches Market Cap of $410,784.95 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. AidCoin has a total market cap of $410,784.95 and approximately $45,778.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AidCoin has traded up 47% against the dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.02664525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193146 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

