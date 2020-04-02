Aion (AION) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.97 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, BitForex, Radar Relay and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.02587330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00192938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Koinex, DragonEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.