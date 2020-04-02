Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Akari Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 9,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.33. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

