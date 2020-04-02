Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONG shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Akazoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akazoo in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Akazoo by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akazoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Akazoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akazoo by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akazoo stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,783. Akazoo has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64.

About Akazoo

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

