Akroma (AKA) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Akroma has a market capitalization of $2,336.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.02090381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075099 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.