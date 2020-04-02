Akropolis (AKRO) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Akropolis has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $64,971.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Akropolis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,105,001,020 tokens. Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

