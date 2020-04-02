Alamo Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

NYSE:ALG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.30. 50,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.71. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $300.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALG. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

