Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,531 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Alaska Air Group worth $134,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 193,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

ALK stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

