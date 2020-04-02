Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $340.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $4.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexander’s an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of ALX opened at $258.09 on Thursday. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $228.68 and a 52-week high of $394.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexander’s by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Alexander’s by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.