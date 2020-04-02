Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $163,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 583,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.03. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.