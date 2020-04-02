Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,130 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

