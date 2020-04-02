Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Alio Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ALO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,993. Alio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.10% of Alio Gold worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.