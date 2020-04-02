ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $13,267.46 and $1,726.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.02599748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00192662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 184,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,100,997 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.